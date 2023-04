Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anthology, A FINN Partners Company, has named two members to its research team:

>> Malia Zuttermeister joins the team as a field services manager, overseeing the daily operations of its in-house call center. Prior to joining Anthology, she was a legal secretary with Gallagher Kane Amai & Reyes. She holds National Association for Legal Support Professionals certification as a legal professional.

>> Passina Abe has been appointed as a research data coordinator. Before joining Anthology, she was a website designer for Kapiolani Community College. Abe also has experience as an undergraduate researcher at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.

Young Brothers has appointed two members to its board of directors:

>> Grant Chun has extensive leadership experience in the private, public and nonprofit sectors, having held prominent positions at A&B Properties Inc. and the County of Maui. He is the executive director of Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit dedicated to the developing and managing safe, accessible housing and providing supportive services for low- to moderate-income people in Maui.

>> Emily Porter is the chief operating officer at MacNaughton, a Hawaii-based real estate investment and development firm. She also serves on several nonprofit boards — Child and Family Service, Punahou School, Oahu Transit Services Inc. and Outrigger Canoe Club.

