Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig is expected to get NFL call

While you might not hear the name of a Hawaii player called during today’s first round of the NFL Draft, you will hear a local player’s name called by the end of the draft on Saturday.

The NFL Draft will be conducted over the next three days in Kansas City, Mo., with only the first round today, the second and third rounds Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig, a Wisconsin linebacker and edge rusher, should be the highest player from Hawaii drafted — likely during the second or third round.

Former Punahou athlete Andrei Iosivas of Princeton is projected to be a third-day selection, around the fifth round or after. Some University of Hawaii players such as Ilm Manning (guard), Blessman Ta’ala (defensive tackle), Jordan Murray (tight end) and Micah Vanterpool (offensive tackle) will likely get a call, though probably after the draft as free agent signees.

Herbig, a Kauai native, is among a deep group of edge rushers. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Herbig recorded 20 sacks over the past two seasons for the Badgers.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler listed Herbig in his 2023 NFL Draft Guide as the fifth-rated linebacker, behind Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Jack Campbell (Iowa) and Daiyan Henley (Washington State). Herbig is listed just ahead of Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o.

Brugler said Herbig’s strengths are his natural ability to bend coming off the edge and has “the take-off speed to put blockers on their heels.” His weakness might be his narrow frame and a player who “lacks desired bulk or arm length for edge work.

“While currently not a true every-down NFL player, his impact will be felt as a sub-rusher and offers additional value if he evoles his off-ball skills,” Brugler reported.

A former NFL scout who spoke to the Star-Advertiser on the condition of anonymity said he “saw some T.J. Watt (Steelers all-pro edge rusher) in him (Herbig). I don’t think he’s as good as Watt, but he’s close.”

According to his report, Herbig is “best as edge pass rusher, could be more physical against the run. Reminds me of some of T.J. Watt as a pass rush technician. Neither one of them has an explosive first step but they know how to use their hands, they know how to shed blocks, they know how to bend at the corner. He’s a definite second(er).”

Herbig is friends with Watt. Herbig said during an NFL Combine interview that he has texted Watt and gotten tips during the season. Ironically, Watt is now a teammate of Herbig’s brother, guard Nate Herbig, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Steelers in the offseason.

Iosivas is listed as the 22nd-ranked wide receiver. A football player and a track star at Punahou, the 6-3, 205-pounder boasts top-level measurables. Besides a top height/weight ratio, Iosivas ran the 40 in 4.43, with a 1.5 10-yard split. His vertical is 39 inches with an outstanding 19 bench-press reps for a receiver.

According to Brugler, Iosivas’ strengths are his “elite long speed that translates to the football field … shows terrific upper body control to high-point and make mid-air adjustments.” His weaknesses include being “more speedy than sudden. … average short-area quickness and struggles to consistently sink and separate at the top of the routes.”

“Though he is a project for an NFL team, he can add a vertical element for an offense while he develops at the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart,” Brugler summarized.

Manning is listed as the 24th-ranked guard with a preferred free-agent grade. Manning is listed at 6-2, 294 with a 4.97 time in the 40.

The other Hawaii players are listed as free agents by Brugler.

Vanterpool (6-4, 305, 5.26) is ranked 44th among offensive tackles. Ta’ala (6-1, 290, 5.10, 28 bench press) is rated 49th among defensive lineman.

Murray (6-3 1/2, 242, 4.70 speed) is listed as the 40th-ranked tight end. Caleb Phillips (6-4 3/8, 230, 4.81) is listed as No. 54 at the same position. Dedrick Parson (5-8, 203, 4.65) is listed as the 72nd running back , Zion Bowens (5-11, 182, 4.52) is listed at 156 among receivers.

Kolby Wyatt (6-2, 237, 4.85) is ranked as the 82nd defensive end, Penei Pavihi (6-2, 249, 4.86) is 188th among linebackers while defensive backs Hugh Nelson (6-0, 207, 4.64) is listed at 134 and Malik Hausman (5-11, 178, 4.70) at 146 among defensive backs.