Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig is expected to get NFL call
By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig, a Wisconsin linebacker/edge rusher, got ready for a play against Iowa in Iowa City last Nov. 12. Herbig likely will be the first Hawaii player drafted, probably during Friday’s second or third rounds.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Punahou standout athlete Andrei Iosivas, a wide receiver from Princeton, ran a drill during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 4. Iosivas is a candidate for later rounds on Saturday.