Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig is expected to get NFL call

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig, a Wisconsin linebacker/edge rusher, got ready for a play against Iowa in Iowa City last Nov. 12. Herbig likely will be the first Hawaii player drafted, probably during Friday's second or third rounds.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig, a Wisconsin linebacker/edge rusher, got ready for a play against Iowa in Iowa City last Nov. 12. Herbig likely will be the first Hawaii player drafted, probably during Friday’s second or third rounds.

  Former Punahou standout athlete Andrei Iosivas, a wide receiver from Princeton, ran a drill during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 4. Iosivas is a candidate for later rounds on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former Punahou standout athlete Andrei Iosivas, a wide receiver from Princeton, ran a drill during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 4. Iosivas is a candidate for later rounds on Saturday.

While you might not hear the name of a Hawaii player called during today’s first round of the NFL Draft, you will hear a local player’s name called by the end of the draft on Saturday. Read more

