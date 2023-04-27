Scoreboard – April 27, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

OIA Division I: Tournament. Semifinals

at Les Murakami Stadium: Mililani vs. Campbell, 4 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kailua,

7 p.m. Fifth place, Moanalua at Kaiser,

3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Radford at Waipahu; Kahuku at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championships: Play-in Game: Damien vs. Waipahu, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Round 5, ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, Round 2, Hawaiian Mission at Saint Louis; Damien at Maryknoll; Island Pacific at

Hanalani; Christian Academy at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific,

6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final, Mililani/Campbell winner vs. Leilehua/Kailua

winner, 7 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place, Mililani/Campbell loser vs. Leilehua/Kailua loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final,

Radford/Waipahu winner vs. Kahuku/Waianae winner, 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place, Radford/Waipahu loser vs. Kahuku/Waianae loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2:30 p.m. at

Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship, Finals, field events, 4:30 p.m.; track events, 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

CS Fullerton 14-4 .778 — 27-16 Long Beach St. 13-5 .722 1 23-20

Hawaii 11-7 .611 3 28-16

UC Davis 11-7 .611 3 25-15 UCBS 10-8 .556 4 23-16 CSUN 10-8 .556 4 19-22 Cal Poly 8-10 .444 6 15-18 UC San Diego 7-11 .389 7 17-26 UC Riverside 4-14 .222 10 18-26 CSU Bakersfield 2-16 .111 12 7-34 Friday

Long Beach State at Hawaii, 6 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara (2)

CSU Bakersfield at CSUN (2)

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly (2)

UC Riverside at UC San Diego

Saturday

Long Beach State at Hawaii (2), 2 p.m.

and 4 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara

CSU Bakersfield at CSUN

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly

UC Riverside at UC San Diego (2)

UH Schedule/Results

(28-16 overall, 11-7 Big West)

Feb. 10 vs. Utah Tech W, 2-1

Feb. 10 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 5-3

Feb. 11 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 16-2 (5 inn.)

Feb. 11 vs. Utah Tech L, 12-3 (5 inn.)

Feb. 12 vs. Utah Tech L, 2-1

Feb. 12 vs. Saint Mary’s L, 5-1

Feb. 17 vs. Montana# W, 10-1 (5 inn)

Feb. 17 at UNLV W, 12-2 (5 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. CSU Baker.# W, 14-6 (6 inn)

Feb. 18 at UNLV L, 5-4

Feb. 19 vs. Montana# W, 7-0

Feb. 24 vs. Marist L, 3-2

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle L, 8-0 (6 inn.)

Feb. 25 vs. Marist W, 8-2

Feb. 26 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 2-0

March 2 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 3-0

March 3 vs. Santa Clara W, 6-3

March 4 vs. Pacific W, 7-0

March 5 vs. Niagara W, 8-0 (5 inn.)

March 6 vs. Utah L, 6-2

March 9 vs. Niagara W, 9-0

March 10 vs. Fordham W, 4-2

March 11 vs. Iowa State W, 5-2

March 11 vs. Fordham L, 8-0

March 12 vs. Iowa State L, 5-4

March 14 vs. Niagara W, 2-1

March 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! L, 5-2

March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 9-5

March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 5-0

March 24 vs. CSUN! W, 12-3 (5 inn.)

March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 8-5

March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 11-1 (5 inn.)

March 31 vs. UC San Diego! L, 4-1

April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 2-0

April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 3-0

April 7 at Cal Poly! W, 4-2

April 8 at Cal Poly! W, 5-1

April 8 at Cal Poly! L, 7-0

April 14 vs. UC Riverside! L, 9-7

April 15 vs. UC Riverside! W, 6-5

April 15 vs. UC Riverside! W, 7-1

April 21 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 7-1

April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! L, 8-5

April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

Friday vs. Long Beach St.! 6 p.m.

Saturday vs. Long Beach St.! 2 p.m.

Saturday vs. Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

May 5 at CS Fullerton! 3 p.m.

May 6 at CS Fullerton! 11 a.m.

May 6 at CS Fullerton! 1:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

May 12 vs. UC Davis! 4 p.m.

May 12 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Hawaiians 18, Action 8

Zen 10, Makules 9

Kool Katz 15, Na Pueo 13

Hui Ohana 22, Islanders 9

Bad Company 18, Aikane 13

Golden Eagles 20, Yankees 6

P.H. Shipyard 15, Lokahi 8

Ho’o Ikaika 20, Waipio 8

Fat Katz 19, Firehouse 17

Sportsmen 18, Son of Hawaii 5

Go Deep 13, Kupuna Kane 12

BASEBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

CS Fullerton 15-3 .833 — 24-12 CSUN 10-5 .667 3½ 24-11 UCSB 10-5 .667 3½ 25-12 UC San Diego 11-7 .611 4 22-16 Hawaii 9-6 .600 4½ 20-13 Long Beach St. 9-9 .500 6 22-15 UC Irvine 7-8 .467 6½ 24-13 Cal Poly 8-10 .444 7 14-24 UC Davis 5-10 .333 8½ 14-22 CSU Bakersfield 5-13 .278 10 14-22 UC Riverside 1-14 .067 12½ 7-29

Wednesday

x-Cal State Fullerton 11, Arizona State 8

Friday

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at CSUN

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield

x-Long Beach State vs. Grand Canyon

x-Long Beach State at Nevada

Saturday

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at CSUN

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield

x-Long Beach State vs. Grand Canyon

Sunday

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 10 a.m.

Cal State Fullerton at CSUN

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield

x-Long Beach State at Nevada

x-non-conference game

UH Schedule/Results

(20-13 overall, 9-6 Big West)

Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.)

Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7

Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2

Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1

Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2

March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2

March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3

March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3

March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4

March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8

March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10

March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2

March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.)

March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2

March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3

March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1

March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1

March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1

March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6

April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10

April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.)

April 6 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2

April 7 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2

April 8 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

April 14 vs. UC San Diego! W, 1-0

April 15 vs. UC San Diego! W, 17-8

April 16 vs. UC San Diego! L, 11-2

April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 6-4

April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 2-0

April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 4-2

April 25 at Cal Baptist W, 9-4

Friday at UC Riverside! 3:30 p.m.

Saturday at UC Riverside! 3:30 p.m.

Sunday at UC Riverside! 10 a.m.

May 3 at Pepperdine noon

May 5 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m.

May 6 at UC Irvine! 10 a.m.

May 7 at UC Irvine! 10 a.m.

May 11 vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m.

May 12 vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m.

May 14 vs. UC Davis! 1:05 p.m.

May 19 at CS Northridge! noon

May 20 at CS Northridge! 11 a.m.

May 21 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m.

May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

OIA

Division I Tournament

Fifth-place semifinals

Wednesday

Kaiser 7, Pearl City 6, 12 inn.

W—Taylin Oana. L—Devin Fujino.

Leading hitters—Kais: Oana 4-6, 2b; Noah Sham 3-6, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Bryson Toner 2-3, 2b, 3b; Zach Ho 2b. PC: Jayson Au Hoy 2b, 2 RBIs; Logan Honma 2-5, 2 runs; Drew Boyles 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, Kenta Kawasaki 2 RBIs; Eli Oshiro 2 RBIs.

Note: Kanoa Morisaki’s infield single scored Jake Toner with the winning run in the 12th inning. Earlier in the inning, Noah Sham hit a solo homer and Zach Ho stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher. In the top of the 12th, Kenta

Kawasaki’s two-run single put Kaiser ahead 6-4.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 5, Aiea 4

W—Dylan Sano. L—Ryen Abe.

Leading hitters—Moan: Shayde Koga 2-3, 2 runs; Jake Ferreira 2-3, 2b; Nate

Alvaro 2b; Rylan Li 2b. Aiea: Bishop

Foumai 2-4; Jonah Takeda 2-4; Bo Ujimori 2-3; Abe 2 RBIs; Brennen Panis 2b.

Note: Pinch hitter Colby Casinas singled in Nate Alvaro with the winning run in the seventh inning.

OIA Division II

Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

At Radford

Radford 11, Kalaheo 1, 6 inn.

W—Caden Noble (two-hitter, 10 strikeouts)

L—Wyatt Garvey.

Leading hitters—Rad: Noble 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs; Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 2-3, 2b,

2 runs; Wendell Harrison 2-4, 2 runs; Bryson Ecker 2-4, 3 RBIs.

At Kahuku District Park

Kahuku 6, Waialua 3

W—Hezekiah Colburn. L—Nate Delamarter. S—Fa‘a Elkington.

Leading hitters—Kah: Malakai Vendiola 2b, 2 runs; Davin Aea-Kubota 2 RBIs; Oakland Hanohano 2 runs; Mason Vargas 3b. Wail: Elden Myers 2-3.

VOLLEYBALL

UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS

(28-2 overall, 9-1 Big West)

Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0

Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0

Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0

Feb. 10 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 11 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 16 vs. Concordia W, 3-1

Feb. 17 vs. Concordia W, 3-0

Feb. 22 vs. LIU W, 3-0

Feb. 24 vs. LIU W, 3-0

March 1 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-1

March 3 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-0

March 9 vs. Purdue FW! W, 3-0

March 10 vs. Penn State! L, 3-1

March 11 vs. UCLA! W, 3-1

March 17* vs. Long Beach St. L, 3-0

March 18* vs. Long Beach St. W, 3-0

March 24* at CSUN W, 3-0

March 25* at CSUN W, 3-0

March 31* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

April 1* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

April 7* vs. UC Irvine W, 3-1

April 8* vs. UC Irvine W, 3-0

April 14* vs. UC San Diego W, 3-1

April 15* vs. UC San Diego W, 3-0

Big West Tournament (2-0)

At Irvine, Calif.

Semifinals

April 21 vs. UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

Finals

April 22 vs. UC Irvine W, 3-1

NCAA Tournament

At Fairfax, Va.

Semifinals

May 4 vs. TBD 1:30 p.m. !—Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

*—Big West match

ILH

Boys Varsity II/III Tournament

Round 1

Tuesday

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-12, 25-10,

25-18

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Tuesday

Fifth place

Kaiser def. Kahuku 19-25, 23-25, 25-23,

25-23, 15-8

Third place

Roosevelt def. Leilehua 25-11, 21-25,

25-27, 25-19, 15-13