Letter: Boost pay for preschool workers, vital to society

When a child goes to preschool or daycare, the positive benefits ripple out deeply into our society.

The child’s parent can go to work and support their family, and this contributes to the economic growth of our state.

The child’s teacher is fulfilled with a rewarding job, one that also supports their family. The school is filled with children and teachers, thriving as a successful business in society.

Lastly, the child grows cognitively, emotionally and socially because they are with peers in a nurturing learning environment. The benefits of early education and childcare are countless.

Our lawmakers should pass legislation this session to supplement wages for early childcare professionals in Hawaii because these professionals absolutely deserve a living wage.

Noelle Zimdahl

Ewa Beach

