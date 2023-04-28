comscore Letter: HTA is helping against illegal vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: HTA is helping against illegal vacation rentals

It is time we put the fight against the illegal vacation rentals behind us. Illegal vacation rentals have been shown to populate our residential communities with an estimated 3 million visitors, just in 2019. Read more

