Letter: HTA is helping against illegal vacation rentals

It is time we put the fight against the illegal vacation rentals behind us. Illegal vacation rentals have been shown to populate our residential communities with an estimated 3 million visitors, just in 2019.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has given us a long-term solution to keep our visitor industry healthy and to assist our communities by developing and implementing plans for destination management.

Therefore, instead of destroying HTA, we need the Legislature and the governor to properly fund HTA so that it can fulfill these very important objectives.

Bob Hampton

Chairman, Waikiki Beach Activities

