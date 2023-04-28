Editorial | Letters Letter: Kupuna to suffer if tax credit for housing ends Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If you are a senior renting in Hawaii, particularly if you don’t have enough money to live in a high-end senior facility, you need to know that the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) could come to an end. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If you are a senior renting in Hawaii, particularly if you don’t have enough money to live in a high-end senior facility, you need to know that the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) could come to an end. The LIHTC encouraged the development of affordable housing. LIHTC ended in our building and the rent in our building went up, almost up to market rates, making it nearly impossible for seniors needing truly affordable housing. Concerned? Please share your concerns with your state legislators prior to the next legislative session, including the speaker of the House, Scott Saiki. In an column by Richard Borreca in Sunday’s paper, Saiki was quoted as saying, “In order for Hawaii to be successful, we must all endeavor to be in cooperation with each other” (“In a profession based on trust, state lawmakers must learn that cooperation is the rule,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, April 23). Can seniors making incomes at or below 140% of the median family income count on your cooperation, Mr. Speaker? Patricia Shields Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Marines’ Puuloa range under fire