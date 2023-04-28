Letter: Kupuna to suffer if tax credit for housing ends

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you are a senior renting in Hawaii, particularly if you don’t have enough money to live in a high-end senior facility, you need to know that the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) could come to an end. The LIHTC encouraged the development of affordable housing.

LIHTC ended in our building and the rent in our building went up, almost up to market rates, making it nearly impossible for seniors needing truly affordable housing.

Concerned? Please share your concerns with your state legislators prior to the next legislative session, including the speaker of the House, Scott Saiki.

In an column by Richard Borreca in Sunday’s paper, Saiki was quoted as saying, “In order for Hawaii to be successful, we must all endeavor to be in cooperation with each other” (“In a profession based on trust, state lawmakers must learn that cooperation is the rule,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, April 23).

Can seniors making incomes at or below 140% of the median family income count on your cooperation, Mr. Speaker?

Patricia Shields

Kakaako

