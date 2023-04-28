comscore Letter: Politicos should link pay to median income wages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Politicos should link pay to median income wages

If legislators want raises to “full-time” pay, then they should tie their pay to the median income of the wage earners in Hawaii. Read more

