Letter: Politicos should link pay to median income wages

If legislators want raises to “full-time” pay, then they should tie their pay to the median income of the wage earners in Hawaii. That’s the only way they can appreciate what their constituents make for a living.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary in 2020 was $52,228 per year.

Their constituents can’t give themselves raises.

Cyrus Won

Wilhelmina Rise

