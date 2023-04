Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new state administration is in charge, and it’s got something to prove. The departments of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and of Agriculture (DOA) would like to prove they can finish a land-transfer directive without another legislative push.

Act 90 was passed in 2003 to lay out how to shift 110,000 acres of ag land from DLNR to DOA, and this year, Senate Bill 77 sought to nudge that process. The agencies maintain, though, that they can complete the transfer of 93,000 acres by year’s end. Fingers crossed.