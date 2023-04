Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If your Oahu neighborhood board has contested races, and you voted in the last general election, look in the mail for a flier with your passcode that will give access to the online voting. The board elections begin today and run through May 19; a paper ballot can be requested through May 15 by calling 808-768-3708.

Here’s your chance to pick neighbors to represent your district’s interests and input on such down-home issues as police presence and safety, local traffic concerns and developments proposed for the area. For more info, see web1.hnl.info/nbe.