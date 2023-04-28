comscore Editorial: ‘Medical kauhale’ on the right track | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: ‘Medical kauhale’ on the right track

  • Today
  • Updated 9:34 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green is choosing to lead by example in siting the state’s first urban kauhale, or sheltered community, on state land adjacent to the governor’s residence, Washington Place. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Marines’ Puuloa range under fire

Scroll Up