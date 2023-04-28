comscore Access to Hawaii governor’s personal records spurs investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Access to Hawaii governor’s personal records spurs investigation

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

The state Judiciary is investigating how many people gained access to a system used by about 1,500 criminal justice partners after a Maui defense attorney was able to pull the personal information of Gov. Josh Green from records of four parking tickets he paid. Read more

