Hawaii to expand internet access | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to expand internet access

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

The islands will embark on a furious new era of high-speed internet connectivity — free to low-income customers — over the next two years after receiving $115.5 million in federal funds Thursday designed to provide broadband access to rural communities, the neighbor islands and even parts of urban Honolulu. Read more

