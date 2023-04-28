comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority’s future in limbo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority’s future in limbo

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022 Lawmakers passed a budget with $64 million for the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Tuesday but no funds for the Hawaii Tourism Authority. That means the stakes just got higher for the HTA, which will now have to be funded within two bills, which currently repeal the agency. Tourists relax at Waikiki Beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries, second from right, during an HTA meeting Thursday. Also pictured is HTA board Chair George Kam, center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Tourism Authority board approved a measure Thursday to pursue putting out a request for propoals for a study to determine the best tourism governance model. The board took this action in advance of a conference hearing today that could repeal the agency. Above, the group stood to observe Native Hawaiian protocol prior to the meeting.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Tourism Authority board Chair George Kam, second from right, adjourned an HTA meeting Thursday.

Lawmakers head to conference today on two bills that provide a last chance for the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Hawai‘i Convention Center to get funded this session after their operational budgets were left out of the final version of a state budget bill earlier this week. Read more

