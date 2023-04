Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom said Thursday it will partner with Vanta, a youth esports and coaching platform, and the Hawai‘i Esports League.

The partnership kicks off with Hawaiian Telcom serving as title sponsor of the statewide Hawaii Esports League Championship, a competition for middle and high school students from more than 50 public, private and charter schools. The two-day event, in which students play up to 10 different games and recognizes Hawaii’s best youth esports gamers, will be held at Hawaii Pacific University’s Esports Arena at Aloha Tower Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.