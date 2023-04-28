comscore Oahu residents might see green lasers in night sky | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu residents might see green lasers in night sky

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Residents near Oahu’s southern shores between Barbers Point and Diamond Head might see beams of green light streaming across the night sky and coastal terrain between midnight and 5 a.m. from tonight until Monday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Marisa Mamizuka, Elaine Fujiwara and Joey Lee

Scroll Up