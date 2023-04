Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has appointed Marisa Mamizuka as senior account manager in the Benefit Consulting unit. Mamizuka has over two decades of insurance industry experience in employee benefits. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in speech from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and holds a Life &Health Insurance Producer License.

Hawaii Dental Service has promoted staffers to key sales, marketing and membership services positions:

>> Elaine Fujiwara has been named chief customer officer, a newly created position. Fujiwara has been with HDS for more than 25 years. She joined HDS as a senior account executive in 1996, was promoted to manager of marketing and sales in 2001 and was promoted again to director of sales and account management in 2015.

>> Joey Lee was promoted to director of sales, Fujiwara’s previous position. Lee joined HDS in 2015 as manager of sales and account management. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and an M.B.A. from University of Honolulu.

