comscore Par Pacific invests $90M in renewable-fuel facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Par Pacific invests $90M in renewable-fuel facility

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings Inc. said Thursday it plans to invest about $90 million to develop Hawaii’s largest liquid renewable fuels manufacturing facility at the company’s Kapolei refinery. Read more

