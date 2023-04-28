comscore Territorial’s loans, deposits flat as earnings fall 50.8% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Territorial’s loans, deposits flat as earnings fall 50.8%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s net income fell by more than half in the first quarter partly due to a nonrecurring item, and deposits and loans were virtually flat, as the company dealt with higher interest rates and customers moving their money into higher-yielding certificates of deposit. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Marisa Mamizuka, Elaine Fujiwara and Joey Lee

Scroll Up