Young climate plaintiffs fight trial delay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Young climate plaintiffs fight trial delay

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Andrea Rodgers: </strong> <em>The attorney for Our Children’s Trust said maintaining the September trial date is imperative to stop the state’s ongoing violations </em>

Attorneys representing the Hawaii youth plaintiffs suing the Department of Transportation for not doing enough to combat climate change have filed a motion to prevent the trial from being delayed by at least eight months. Read more

