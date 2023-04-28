comscore UH women’s tennis advances in tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH women’s tennis advances in tournament

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The top-seeded Hawaii women’s tennis team swept No. 8 seed UC Irvine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Championship on Thursday in San Diego. Read more

