UH women’s tennis advances in tournament

The top-seeded Hawaii women’s tennis team swept No. 8 seed UC Irvine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Championship on Thursday in San Diego.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Nikola Homolkova, Satsuma Takamura and Klara Novakova swept their matches. The other three singles matches were abandoned.

Hawaii won the doubles point with Homolkova and Ana Vilcek, and Madison Kim and Takamura winning matches.

The Rainbow Wahine (12-7) will face No. 4 seed Long Beach State in today’s semifinals.