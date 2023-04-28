Hawaii Beat | Sports UH women’s tennis advances in tournament By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The top-seeded Hawaii women’s tennis team swept No. 8 seed UC Irvine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Championship on Thursday in San Diego. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The top-seeded Hawaii women’s tennis team swept No. 8 seed UC Irvine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Championship on Thursday in San Diego. The Rainbow Wahine’s Nikola Homolkova, Satsuma Takamura and Klara Novakova swept their matches. The other three singles matches were abandoned. Hawaii won the doubles point with Homolkova and Ana Vilcek, and Madison Kim and Takamura winning matches. The Rainbow Wahine (12-7) will face No. 4 seed Long Beach State in today’s semifinals. Previous Story Celia Downes: Top-notch performances during holy month show athletes’ grit Next Story Scoreboard – April 28, 2023