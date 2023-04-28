comscore Hawaii head coach Rich Hill has his own way of doing things | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii head coach Rich Hill has his own way of doing things

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Recipe? Hawaii head coach Rich Hill is the Iron Chef of college baseball, disregarding the standard book of baseball strategy in favor of improvised concoctions. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 28, 2023

Scroll Up