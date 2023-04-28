comscore NFL Draft analysis: Who made the grade in first round | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Draft analysis: Who made the grade in first round

  • By Curtis Murayama and Jeremy Nitta cmurayama@staradvertiser.com; jnitta@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

First-round analysis, with players’ height, weight, 40 time, 10-yard split, bench and vertical listed where available: Read more

Previous Story
Celia Downes: Top-notch performances during holy month show athletes’ grit
Next Story
Scoreboard – April 28, 2023

Scroll Up