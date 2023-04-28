NFL Draft analysis: Who made the grade in first round

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First-round analysis, with players’ height, weight, 40 time, 10-yard split, bench and vertical listed where available: Read more

First-round analysis, with players’ height, weight, 40 time, 10-yard split, bench and vertical listed where available:

1, Carolina

(Needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, TE, OG, DL)

Bryce Young

QB, Alabama, 5-10, 204

Analysis: Tide coach Nick Saban described him better than any NFL personnel director. “He’s like a point guard playing quarterback. The guy’s got eyes in the back of his head. He knows where everyone is on the field. He’s got great decision-making and judgment. He’s very accurate with the ball and he’s athletic enough, sneaky quick to avoid the rush to create windows for him to throw the ball and change arm angles. This guy is the real deal,” Saban said on ESPN Thursday before the draft.

First take: Will size matter?

2, Houston

(Needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, TE, OG, DL)

C.J. Stroud

QB, Ohio State, 6-3, 214

Analysis: The S2 Cognition test ­­blindsided Stroud more than any Big Ten blitz. Last week, it was leaked that Stroud reportedly scored in the 18th percentile — 80 is considered elite. As a player and not a tester, the throws a beautiful with accuracy. In the national semifinals against powerhouse Georgia and unlike any game this past year, he proved he was mobile and could run. It was a concealed talent — coach Ryan Day actually said he should take the blame for that — much like Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

First take: Solid, safe, smart

3, HOUSTON (FROM ARIZONA)

(Texans’ needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, TE, OG, DL)

Will Anderson

Edge, Alabama, 6-31⁄2, 254, 4.6, 1.61,na, na

Analysis: Shocking and bold move by the Texans, trading up from No. 12 to land this pick. Anderson is a team builder, a franchise culture setter, something that the DeMeco Ryans-coach team needs.

First take: Acing the draft

4, Indianapolis

(Needs: QB, CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB)

Anthony Richardson

QB, Florida, 6-4, 244, 4.43, 1.53, na, 40.5

Analysis: New coach Shane Steichen coached up Jalen Hurts into a MVP candidate and a Super Bowl QB. He’s the perfect candidate to mold this raw material into a piece of gold. Richardson is raw but could be the jewel of the draft because of the combined Josh Allen- and Lamar Jackson-like skills. He just 20, though, started just 13 games and has been an inconsistent passer.

First take: Swinging big

5, Seattle

(Needs: S, LB, DL, WR, OG, EDGE)

Devon Witherspoon

CB, Illinois, 5-111⁄2, 181

Analysis: The draft’s best corner who’ll pair nicely with last year’s rookie star Tariq Woolen. Witherspoon is a hard-hitting, tight-covering corner. Is this the second coming of the Legion of Boom?

First take: A Pete Carroll player

6, Arizona (from Detroit)

(Needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB)

Paris Johnson Jr.

OT, Ohio State, 6-6, 313

Analysis: Building for the future by trading down from No. 3 with the Texans then trading back up to No. 6 for an offensive lineman who’s not fully formed. While he’s 313 pounds, he needs to improve his lower body strength. Still, he was the top tackle, even though he started just 13 games at left tackle and played guard in 2021. Protecting franchise QB Kyler Murray a priority.

First take: Looking to future

7, Las Vegas

(Needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB, CB)

Tyree Wilson

DE, Texas Tech, 6-6, 271, na, na, 23, na

Analysis: Wilson is a top 10 talent who suffered a broken foot and put his draft status in question. An offensive lineman or any help on the defense — especially at cornerback, where Christian Gonzalez was still available — might have been a better pick.

First take: Risky business

8, Atlanta

(Needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DL, EDGE, OG)

Bijan Robinson

RB, Texas, 5-11, 215, 4.46, 1.52, na, 37

Analysis: Who says running backs are devalued? Robinson fits the run-heavy philosophy of coach Arthur Smith. Robinson is considered the cleanest prospect at running back since Saquon Barkley who can run, cut, elude, break tackles, catch the ball in the flat and downfield and block.

First take: Great fit

9, PHILADELPHIA (FROM CHICAGO)

(Needs: S, WR, OG, RB, LB, DT, EDGE )

Jalen Carter

DT, Georgia, 6-3, 314

Analysis: Carter was tabbed as maybe the best overall prospect in the class, but off-field issues drove down his stock. Philadelphia, a team loaded with respected veterans as well as former teammate Jordan Davis, might be the best possible landing spot for Carter to maximize his enormous potential.

Grade: Rich get richer

9, Chicago (from Philadelphia)

(Needs: OT, C, CB, DL, EDGE, TE)

Darnell Wright

Tennessee, 6-5, 333, 5.01, 1.81, na, 29

Analysis: Stonewalled No. 3 pick Will Anderson during their matchups. Was a right tackle for Vols but has great feet, mobility to play LT. Regardless of where he lines up, QB Justin Fields needs protection.

First take: Fills a need

11, Tennessee

(Needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE)

Peter Skoronski

OL, Northwestern, 6-4, 313, 5.16, 1.75, 30, 34.5

Analysis: Considered the best guard prospect in the draft who played tackle for the Wildcats. His short arms (32 5/8) might force him inside. Still, he was considered a top-10 talent as far as attitude, work ethic and athletic ability. It’s a positional area that the Titans needed desperately to retool.

First take: Great value

12, Detroit (from Arizona through Houston)

(Needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB, LB)

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB, Alabama, 5-9, 199, 4.36, 1.52, na, 33.5

Analysis: He considers himself a Christian McCaffrey — only faster (his words). He’s a blur who can play three downs and a definite game-breaker. Quite surprising pick considering the Lions have D’Andre Swift (though he’s often dinged up) and recently signed David Montgomery.

First take: Slight reach

13, Green Bay

(Needs: WR, TE, S, DL, EDGE, OG, LB)

Lukas Van Ness

Edge, Iowa, 6-5, 272, 4.58, 1.64, 17, 31

Analysis: Typical Packer move. Ignore any of the offensive weapons such as tight end or wide receiver and build their defense. Last year, they picked LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt in the first round. In 2021 they picked CB Eric Stokes. in 2019, they picked DE Rashan Gary. Van Ness is an ascending player with toughness and mobility.

Final take: Playing it safe

14, Pittsburgh (from New England)

(Needs: OT, CB, WR, LB, DL, S)

Broderick Jones

OT, Georgia, 6-5, 311, 4.97, 1.74, na, 30

Analysis: Moved ahead of the offensive line-needy Jets because the Steelers were offensive line-needy themselves. Jones has terrific mobility. He can pull, block in space. Potentially as good as any of the O-linemen in the draft.

First take: Smart move

15, N.Y. Jets

(Needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL)

Will McDonald IV

DE, Iowa State, 6-4, 239, 4.70, na, na, 36

Analysis: Light as well as light on his feet. Has a burst to rush the passer and quickness to avoid blockers. Not much of a take-on player. In a deep group of pass rushers, perhaps another, such as an elite athlete Nolan Smith, might have been better.

First take: Curious pick

16, Washington

(Needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB, S)

Emmanuel Forbes

CB, Mississippi State, 6-1, 166, 4.35, na, 37.5

Analysis: Can definitely cover, but can he tackle if teams run at him? Maybe, he’ll be a Deion Sanders-type who sidestepped blockers. He was a ballhawk who had 14 interceptions in his career.

First take: Fills a need

17, New England (from Pittsburgh)

(Needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL)

Christian Gonzalez

CB, Oregon, 6-1, 197, 4.38, 1.54, na, 41.5

Analysis: Traded down with the Steelers, picked up some draft capital, and look who fell into the hands of Bill Belichick — a top-10 talent with silky smooth ability.

First take: Steal

18, Detroit

(Needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB, LB)

Jack Campbell

Iowa, 6-5, 249, 4.65, 1.59, na, 37.5

Analysis: Detroit laughs at the notion that RBs and LBs are relics of the past. A leader and proven performer as the Butkus Award winner and unanimous All-American, Campbell fits the culture that Detroit is building.

First take: Another kneecap biter

19, Tampa Bay

(Needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DL, TE, OG)

Calijah Kancey

DT, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 281, 4.67, 1.64, na, na

Analysis: Should excel lining up next to Vita Vea while giving offensive lines headaches. The pair should improve the league’s 15th-ranked run defense. Could have taken QB Will Levis to compete with Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. Next year, the Bucs will be looking for a QB.

First take: Waiting for another Brady

20, Seattle

(Needs: S, LB, DL, WR, OG, EDGE)

Jaxson Smith-Njigba

WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 196, 4.48, 1.65, na, 35

Analysis: So with the pick of Devon Witherspoon and now Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks landed the draft’s best corner and best receiver. If not for an injury last season, the WR would have been a top-15 pick. He’ll strengthen the WR group that includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett while having the potential to be WR1.

First take: Home run

21, L.A. Chargers

(Needs: LB, OT, DL, EDGE, WR, RB, S)

Quentin Johnston

WR, TCU, 6-3, 208, na, na, na, 40.5

Analysis: The 6-foot-2 Keenan Allen and 6-4 Mike Williams are terrific targets, and Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense are humming when they’re in together. That was the problem, both have been injured, so Herbert could use another big target and that’s what Johnston is. He might be a better threat than both Allen and Williams.

First take: Good fit

22, Baltimore

(Needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE, OT, RB)

Zay Flowers

WR, Boston College, 5-9, 182, 4.42, na, 35.5

Analysis: Exciting player whose selection probably was overshadowed by the more exciting news in Baltimore of the signing of one-time disgruntled star QB Lamar Jackson. Flowers is a game-breaker who can take short passes a long way and long passes an even longer way, kinda like newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr., when healthy.

Final take: Speed thrills

23, Minnesota

(Needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S, DL)

Jordan Addison

WR, USC, 5-11, 173, 4.49, 1.56, na, 35

Analysis: Many mock drafts had Addison at this spot. But Vikings still need to address a leaky defense more than finding a partner for Justin Jefferson. They could have really used a corner like Deonte Banks or Joey Porter Jr. or basically any defensive player.

First take: All offense, all the time

24, N.Y. Giants (from Jacksonville )

(Needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE)

Deonte Banks

CB, Maryland, 6-0, 197, 4.35, na, 42

Analysis: Might be one of the best bargains of the draft, as many mock drafts had Banks going much earlier. Banks is a long, physical corner who thrives in man-coverage, and will help a shaky Giants secondary against the many star receivers in the conference.

First take: Certified Steal

25, Buffalo (from jacksonville Via N.Y. Giants)

(Needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT)

Dalton Kincaid

TE, Utah, 6-4, 246

Analysis: A bit of a head-scratching pick, as Buffalo just gave Dawson Knox a new contract last season. Kincaid is a smooth operator in the middle of the field who will give Josh Allen a new weapon to play with. Buffalo traded up for him, likely to jump the Cowboys.

First take: More weapons

26, Dallas

(Needs: OG, S, DL, LB, RB, C, TE)

Mazi Smith

IDL, Michigan, 6-3, 323, na, na, 34, 29.5

Analysis: One of the biggest physical marvels in the draft, Smith is a bit raw and inconsistent, but his splash plays are as good as anyone in the class. Also, with Philadelphia in their division, it doesn’t hurt to try to copy the Eagles’ formula of building a strong front.

First take: An A-Mazi-ng pick?

27, Jacksonville (From Buffalo)

(Needs: CB, S, DL. OG, EDGE, TE)

Anton Harrison

Oklahoma, 6-4, 315, 4.98, 1.77, na, 28.5

Analysis: After tasting success last season, the No. 1 goal for Jacksonville seems to be giving franchise star Trevor Lawrence everything he needs. Harrison is a nimble blocker with lots of room for continued growth, and will upgrade Lawrence’s protection at one of the tackle spots.

First take: Protect Lawrence at all costs

28, Cincinnati

(Needs: OG, S, CB, TE, DL, OT, EDGE)

Myles Murphy

DE, Clemson, 6-5, 268, na, na, 25, na

Analysis: The Bengals’ path to the Super Bowl will always run through Kansas City, so getting after Patrick Mahomes is a must. Murphy is a tenacious and powerful pass-rusher who fits the mold that Cincinnati likes off the edge. He’ll give good depth immediately with star potential down the road.

First take: Operation Stop Mahomes

29, New Orleans

(Needs: OG, WR, LB, DL, EDGE, CB, LB)

Bryan Bresee

DT, Clemson, 6-41⁄2, 302, 4.86, 1.71, 28, 29

Analysis: An answer to prayers for the Saints, who saw three starters from their defensive line leave in free agency. Bresee has some questions, having dealt with injuries at Clemson, but he’s a game-wrecking talent who upgrades a huge area of need for New Orleans.

First take: High upside

30, Philadelphia

(Needs: S, WR, OG, RB, LB, DT, EDGE)

Nolan Smith

Edge, Georgia, 6-2, 238, 4.39, 1.52, na, 41.5

Analysis: Many people in Athens will attest that Smith was the heart and soul of one of college football’s all-time best defenses. Smith is a physical marvel who blew up the NFL Combine, and joins a stacked Philadelphia defense where he will transition in behind Haason Reddick, who many compared Smith to as a prospect.

First Take: Super Bowl or Bust

31, Kansas City

(Needs: EDGE, DL, OT, RB, WR, TE)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Edge, Kansas State, 6-3, 255, na, na, na, na

Analysis: The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anudike-Uzomah is a fully formed defensive end with great strength and good length. He plays with a motor that never quits, and while there may have been better prospects on the board, he is a good fit who will contribute immediately for the reigning champs.

First Take: Don’t question the Chiefs