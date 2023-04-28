Scoreboard – April 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific,

6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final,

Campbell vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place, Mililani at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final,

Waipahu vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place, Radford at Waianae, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2:30 p.m. at

Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship, Finals, field events, 4:30 p.m.; track events, 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park Field No. 4.

JUDO

The Odom Corporation/HHSAA Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I Tournament

Round 5

Punahou def. Iolani 25-20, 26-24, 21-25,

25-22

Boys Varsity II/III Tournament

Round 2

Hanalani def. Island Pacific 25-22, 25-18,

25-8

Le Jardin def. Christian Academy 25-10,

25-20, 25-22

Maryknoll def. Damien 25-20, 25-23, 19-25,

22-25, 15-9

Saint Louis def. Hawaiian Mission 25-22,

25-12, 27-29, 25-10

BASEBALL

OIA

Thursday

Division I Tournament

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Campbell 6, Mililani 5, 8 inn.

W—Kalaeloaloa Kalua. L—Dalton Iwamoto.

Leading hitters—Camp: Dayton Lorenzo 2-4; Ridge Choy 2b, 3 RBIs; Shaven

Sarono 2-4; Hunter Lindsey 3-4; Lanzon Nagum 2b. Mil: Malosi Mata’ala-Alferos 2b, 2 RBIs; Cyler Wicklund 2-5; Kalei

Alana 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ethan Murakoshi 3b.

Leilehua 1, Kailua 0

W—Bryden Takayama. L—Jayden Hunt.

Leading hitters—Kail: Masao Minami 2-3; Zayne Hookala 2b.

Fifth place

At Kaiser

Moanalua 10, Kaiser 4

W—Shayde Koga. L—Jesse Shinagawa.

S—Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto

Leading hitters—Moan: Rayden Miguel

2 runs; Koga 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Sonoda-

Fukumoto 3-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Connor Dempsey 2-4, 2b, HR, 6 RBIs; Nate Alvaro 2-4; Reyn Ikenaga 2-4. Kais: Kanoa

Morisaki 3-4; Davin Oshiro 2-3; Kade Hue 2b; Gavin Knopp 2b.

Division II Tournament

Semifinals

At Waipahu

Waipahu 11, Radford 4

W—Chase Maruyama. L—Xavier De Alba.

Leading hitters—Waip: Donnie Miller

2 runs; Kade Maeda 2-2; Callan Okada 2-3, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Dillon Shim 2b. Rad: Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 2-4.

At Waianae

Kahuku 15, Waianae 14

W—Mason Calimlim. L—Chaseten Rice.

Leading hitters—Kah: Mason Vargas 2-6, 2b; Malakai Vendiola 4 runs; Gemini

Vendiola 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Davin Aea-Kubota 3-5, 2b; Hezekiah Colburn 3-5, 2b, 5 RBIs; Kaulana Judd-Au 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Calimlim 2-4; Oakland Hanohano 2 runs. Wain:

Shysten Nagasako 2-5, 2 runs; Joeziah

Clifton 2b, 3 runs; Kyson Rosa 2 runs;

Austin Jackson-Anderson 3-4, 2b, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Rico Gazelle 2-4, 3 RBIs; Rice 2-4, 3 RBIs; Nainoa Nagum 2-5.

MLB CALENDAR

Friday and Saturday — San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA — Amateur draft.

July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 — Hall of Fame induction

ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships

Play-in Game

Thursday

At McKinley

Damien 21, Waipahu 8

W—Shelby Baquio. L—Ryanne Yoshimura.

Leading hitters—DMS: Kaiya Miller 2-5, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Garcia 3-5, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaelyn Natividad 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaila Kalama-Bajet 2-5, 2 runs; Baquio 2-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Alana Keao 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 3 runs. Waip: Yoshimura 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Avhenlee

Contado 2 RBIs; Izabella Bermudez 2 RBIs; Brianna Dollente 2 runs.

BIIF

Thursday

Division I Tournament

Waiakea 14, Hilo 13

Division II Tournament

Kamehameha-Hawaii 11, Honokaa 1, 5 inn.

TENNIS

Big West Women’s

Championship

Quarterfinals

At San Diego

Thursday

No. 1 Hawaii 4, No. 8 UC Irvine 0

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) vs. Jenna Schlatter (UCI) 4-6, 2-2, unfinished.

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Alyssia

Fossorier (UCI) 6-1, 6-3.

Satsuma Takamura (UH) def. Asha Gidwani (UCI) 6-4, 6-2.

Klara Novakova (UH) def. Amanda Perez (UCI) 6-2, 6-1.

Rita Pinto (UH) vs. Haily Huynh (UCI) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished.

Anna Kern (UH) vs. Carolyna Fowler (UCI) 7-5, 2-4, unfinished.

Doubles

C. Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) def. Novakova/

Pinto (UH) 5-4.

Homolkova/Vilcek (UH) def. Schlatter/

Fossorier (UCI) 6-1.

Madison Kim/Takamura (UH) def. Gidwani/Perez(UCI) 6-2.