Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 28, 2023 Today Updated 10:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. OIA Division I: Tournament. Final, Campbell vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place, Mililani at Kailua, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Tournament. Final, Waipahu vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Third place, Radford at Waianae, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. TRACK AND FIELD ILH: Championship, Finals, field events, 4:30 p.m.; track events, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha. SATURDAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. JUDO The Odom Corporation/HHSAA Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. VOLLEYBALL ILH Thursday Boys Varsity I Tournament Round 5 Punahou def. Iolani 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22 Boys Varsity II/III Tournament Round 2 Hanalani def. Island Pacific 25-22, 25-18, 25-8 Le Jardin def. Christian Academy 25-10, 25-20, 25-22 Maryknoll def. Damien 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 Saint Louis def. Hawaiian Mission 25-22, 25-12, 27-29, 25-10 BASEBALL OIA Thursday Division I Tournament Semifinals At Les Murakami Stadium Campbell 6, Mililani 5, 8 inn. W—Kalaeloaloa Kalua. L—Dalton Iwamoto. Leading hitters—Camp: Dayton Lorenzo 2-4; Ridge Choy 2b, 3 RBIs; Shaven Sarono 2-4; Hunter Lindsey 3-4; Lanzon Nagum 2b. Mil: Malosi Mata’ala-Alferos 2b, 2 RBIs; Cyler Wicklund 2-5; Kalei Alana 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ethan Murakoshi 3b. Leilehua 1, Kailua 0 W—Bryden Takayama. L—Jayden Hunt. Leading hitters—Kail: Masao Minami 2-3; Zayne Hookala 2b. Fifth place At Kaiser Moanalua 10, Kaiser 4 W—Shayde Koga. L—Jesse Shinagawa. S—Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto Leading hitters—Moan: Rayden Miguel 2 runs; Koga 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Sonoda- Fukumoto 3-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Connor Dempsey 2-4, 2b, HR, 6 RBIs; Nate Alvaro 2-4; Reyn Ikenaga 2-4. Kais: Kanoa Morisaki 3-4; Davin Oshiro 2-3; Kade Hue 2b; Gavin Knopp 2b. Division II Tournament Semifinals At Waipahu Waipahu 11, Radford 4 W—Chase Maruyama. L—Xavier De Alba. Leading hitters—Waip: Donnie Miller 2 runs; Kade Maeda 2-2; Callan Okada 2-3, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Dillon Shim 2b. Rad: Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 2-4. At Waianae Kahuku 15, Waianae 14 W—Mason Calimlim. L—Chaseten Rice. Leading hitters—Kah: Mason Vargas 2-6, 2b; Malakai Vendiola 4 runs; Gemini Vendiola 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Davin Aea-Kubota 3-5, 2b; Hezekiah Colburn 3-5, 2b, 5 RBIs; Kaulana Judd-Au 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Calimlim 2-4; Oakland Hanohano 2 runs. Wain: Shysten Nagasako 2-5, 2 runs; Joeziah Clifton 2b, 3 runs; Kyson Rosa 2 runs; Austin Jackson-Anderson 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Rico Gazelle 2-4, 3 RBIs; Rice 2-4, 3 RBIs; Nainoa Nagum 2-5. MLB CALENDAR Friday and Saturday — San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City. June 24-25 — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London. July TBA — Amateur draft. July 11 — All-Star Game, Seattle. July 23 — Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y. SOFTBALL DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championships Play-in Game Thursday At McKinley Damien 21, Waipahu 8 W—Shelby Baquio. L—Ryanne Yoshimura. Leading hitters—DMS: Kaiya Miller 2-5, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Garcia 3-5, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaelyn Natividad 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaila Kalama-Bajet 2-5, 2 runs; Baquio 2-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Alana Keao 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 3 runs. Waip: Yoshimura 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Avhenlee Contado 2 RBIs; Izabella Bermudez 2 RBIs; Brianna Dollente 2 runs. BIIF Thursday Division I Tournament Waiakea 14, Hilo 13 Division II Tournament Kamehameha-Hawaii 11, Honokaa 1, 5 inn. TENNIS Big West Women’s Championship Quarterfinals At San Diego Thursday No. 1 Hawaii 4, No. 8 UC Irvine 0 Singles Ana Vilcek (UH) vs. Jenna Schlatter (UCI) 4-6, 2-2, unfinished. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-1, 6-3. Satsuma Takamura (UH) def. Asha Gidwani (UCI) 6-4, 6-2. Klara Novakova (UH) def. Amanda Perez (UCI) 6-2, 6-1. Rita Pinto (UH) vs. Haily Huynh (UCI) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished. Anna Kern (UH) vs. Carolyna Fowler (UCI) 7-5, 2-4, unfinished. Doubles C. Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) def. Novakova/ Pinto (UH) 5-4. Homolkova/Vilcek (UH) def. Schlatter/ Fossorier (UCI) 6-1. Madison Kim/Takamura (UH) def. Gidwani/Perez(UCI) 6-2. Previous Story Celia Downes: Top-notch performances during holy month show athletes’ grit Next Story Television and radio – April 28, 2023