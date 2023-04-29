Letter: Good to see bipartisan act for keiki online safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo to Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and his recent introduction of the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act.” This legislation is crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of our keiki online, and the senator should be commended for being an advocate on this important issue.

It is also incredibly encouraging to see him working in a bipartisan manner. In a time when political polarization seems to be at an all-time high, it is refreshing to see politicians putting aside their differences and coming together to protect our children.

Matthew Pennaz

Waialae-Kahala

