Letter: Taxpayers should not help bring more tourists

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why are Hawaii residents paying to increase: 1) The desecration and destruction of Hawaii’s limited land; 2) the over use of Hawaii’s precious limited resources, especially water; and 3) traffic pollution? Read more

Why are Hawaii residents paying to increase: 1) The desecration and destruction of Hawaii’s limited land; 2) the over use of Hawaii’s precious limited resources, especially water; and 3) traffic pollution?

These are just a few of the impacts of ever-increasing tourist numbers. It doesn’t matter how many visitor fees are introduced, when the islands’ finite supply of land and resources are used up, they are gone for good. No amount of money will bring them back.

Plus, there is no reason for taxpayers to help tourist-oriented businesses make more money. That’s on them. The taxpayers have no input into how they run their companies.

All companies are free to choose how and where they advertise their business. They can change their business models, pricing structures, locations, hours of operation, etc., any time they believe it would improve their bottom line. The business owners have to figure that out themselves, or go out of business.

Janice Kerr

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter