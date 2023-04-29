comscore Letter: Taxpayers should not help bring more tourists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Taxpayers should not help bring more tourists

Why are Hawaii residents paying to increase: 1) The desecration and destruction of Hawaii’s limited land; 2) the over use of Hawaii’s precious limited resources, especially water; and 3) traffic pollution? Read more

