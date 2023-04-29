Hawaii News American Savings Bank’s net falls; CEO says bank well capitalized By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! American Savings Bank reported that net income fell 22.2% in the first quarter from the year- earlier period but said its earnings grew from the previous three months and that it remains well capitalized. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. American Savings Bank reported that net income fell 22.2% in the first quarter from the year- earlier period but said its earnings grew from the previous three months and that it remains well capitalized. “The bank delivered solid results for the quarter, growing net income (3.7%) over the previous quarter to $18.6 million,” American Savings President and CEO Ann Teranishi said Friday in a statement. “Although we’ve seen a few mainland banks experience challenges in recent months, our capital levels remain strong, well above regulatory required levels, and we continue to maintain ample access to liquidity totaling more than $3 billion, or nearly three times the amount of uninsured deposits.” Deposits fell 0.7% to $8.23 billion from the year-earlier quarter and edged up 0.7% from the fourth quarter. We have a strong and resilient deposit franchise, with 86% of deposits from our retail customers, and with 85% of our total deposits F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized,” Teranishi said. The bank, a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., said it set aside $1.2 million last quarter for potential loan losses, compared with a year ago when it released $3.3 million from its loan-loss reserve to its income statement. ASB earned $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The bank’s net interest income — the difference between what it generates from loans and pays out in deposits — rose 10% to $64.9 million in the first quarter from the year-earlier period. Its net interest margin improved by 6 basis points to 2.85% from 2.79%. Noninterest income, which includes charges and fees, fell 10.9% to $14.4 million as the bank’s mortgage banking income decreased $947,000 from the year-earlier period when the bank also recognized a gain on the sale of real estate. Loans rose 17% to $6 billion from the the year-earlier period and increased 1.4% from the fourth quarter. Parent company HEI will announce its first-quarter results May 9. HEI’s stock fell 15 cents to $39.21 before American Savings’ results were announced. Previous Story Access to Hawaii governor’s personal records spurs investigation