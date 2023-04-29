comscore Deferral of HTA bill could leave agency without funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deferral of HTA bill could leave agency without funding

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sens. Glenn Wakai, left, and Lynn DeCoite were at the state Capitol during Friday’s hearing of Bill 1375 to fund the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority got a reprieve from being repealed this year, but it was likely left without state funding when lawmakers failed to come to terms Friday on a bill that sought to replace the agency with a new tourism governance model. Read more

