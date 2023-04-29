comscore First Hawaiian’s earnings jump, but deposits decline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian’s earnings jump, but deposits decline

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

First Hawaiian Bank boosted earnings 15.8% from a year ago but saw its deposits decline for the third straight quarter and shrink by $407.5 million from the previous three months. Read more

Access to Hawaii governor's personal records spurs investigation

