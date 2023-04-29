comscore Food, agriculture bills appear to fail in final hearing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Food, agriculture bills appear to fail in final hearing

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

A host of food and agriculture bills appears dead after a frenetic conference committee hearing at the state Legislature on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Access to Hawaii governor’s personal records spurs investigation

Scroll Up