comscore Homeless man accused of $737K fraud in COVID-19 relief funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homeless man accused of $737K fraud in COVID-19 relief funds

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Jeremu Koski is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu ahead of a detention hearing set for Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    Jeremu Koski is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu ahead of a detention hearing set for Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader.

Jeremy Koski, 44, of Hawaii and Washington, is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after he received loans authorized by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Read more

Previous Story
Access to Hawaii governor’s personal records spurs investigation

Scroll Up