Homeless man accused of $737K fraud in COVID-19 relief funds
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
Jeremu Koski is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu ahead of a detention hearing set for Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree