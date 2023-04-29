comscore Military has yet to reveal causes of Red Hill fire suppressant spills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Military has yet to reveal causes of Red Hill fire suppressant spills

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY / DEC. 1 An estimated 1,300 gallons of concentrated aqueous film-forming foam spilled in November from a pipe at Red Hill, prompting a major environmental cleanup. Above, Navy employees put contaminated soil into a wheelbarrow as part of the spill recovery operation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa.

Five months after hundreds of gallons of toxic fire suppressant spilled at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, sparking outrage from state health officials and environmentalists, military officials have yet to release their investigation or video of the spill. Read more

