comscore Rail officials OK move to seize family parcel in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail officials OK move to seize family parcel in Kalihi

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors voted Thursday to approve Resolution 4, which notifies the City Council of the rail agency’s intent to seize by eminent domain the property at 1829 Dillingham Blvd., despite its owners’ objections. Read more

