Women Entrepreneurs Conference to debut

Central Pacific Bank is seeking female entrepreneurs and business owners to participate in the inaugural Women Entrepreneurs Conference on May 10 at the Prince Waikiki. The conference, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $95, offers an opportunity to network with business owners, gain knowledge from industry-leading speakers and discover new ways for attendees to grow their business.

Featured keynote speakers include Foodland Super Market Ltd. Chair and CEO Jenai Wall and Evergreen Enterprises founder and Chair Ting Xu.

“This conference is important because attendees will be able to form meaningful connections, as well as gain insight into the unique challenges that women face in business today,” said Susan Utsugi, CPB Group senior vice president of business banking. “The conference provides information and inspiration for women who want to grow their business. Breakout session topics include how to access capital, marketing strategies, overcoming fear, and more.”

For more information or to register, go to wec.hawaiibusiness.com.