Hawaii water polo on to Big West semis

The University of Hawaii water polo team routed Cal State Northridge 18-7 on Friday, advancing to the semifinals of the Big West Championships in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (20-5) led 4-3 after the first period, and exploded for four goals in a little over two minutes early in the second. By halftime, the ’Bows led 11-5 and pulled most of their starters by the fourth quarter.

Bia Mantellato Dias finished with five goals to lead Hawaii, while Alba Bonamusa Boix tallied four. Nine players scored for the second-seeded Rainbow Wahine, who advance to play No. 3 seed Long Beach State at 10 a.m. today. Tatiana Smeltzer and Valeria Martinez each had two goals for the Matadors (17-13).

Hawaii men’s tennis surges late to win

With its season on the line, the Hawaii men’s tennis team rallied to defeat Cal Poly to advance to the semifinals of the Big West Championships on Friday in San Diego.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-8) were down 3-1 against the Mustangs (7-12), after losing the doubles point and dropping two of the first three singles matches.

Facing elimination, Hawaii’s top two players came through. Andre Ilagan defeated Noah Berry 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 on the No. 1 court, and Axel Labrunie rallied for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 win on the No. 2 court to even up the match. Then, with a trip to the semifinals on the line, Hawaii’s No. 4 Guilaume Tattevin came from behind to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Colter Smith.

Hawaii advanced to the conference semifinals for the third-straight year. UH was scheduled to face top-seed UC Santa Barbara today at 6 a.m.

UH women’s tennis breezes to title match

The top-seeded Hawaii women’s tennis team swept Long Beach State 4-0 to advance to the finals of the Big West Championships in San Diego.

After UH won two of three matches to claim the doubles point, Satsuki Nakamura won 6-1, 6-1 on in No. 3 singles, as did Madison Kim in No. 6. Ana Vilcek then sealed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-4 win on the No. 1 court to send Hawaii (13-7) to the championship match. The lone win of the day for Long Beach State (11-10) came on the No. 1 doubles court, the first match of the day.

Hawaii will face second-seeded Cal Poly today for the championship. Hawaii returns to the title match for the first time since 2019, which was its fourth-straight finals, including a win in 2018.

UH starts strong at OSU High Performance

Hawaii’s Montserrat Montanes i Arbo won the hammer throw with a distance of 57.08 meters and teammate Victoria Solheim was third at 55.57 in the first day of the OSU High Performance track and field meet at Corvallis, Ore., on Friday.

Hailee Mohr of UH was second in the discus to host Oregon State’s Jade Whitfield, who set a facility record of 55.36 meters. Mohr’s mark of 53.21 qualified her for the NCAA Regionals and is the best in the event for a Big West competitor this year.

UH’s Alyssa Mae Antolin won the 200-meter dash in 23.72. Rainbow Wahine Kuulei Moku and Tierra Sydnor took third and fourth in the 400 hurdles. Both finished with times of 1 minute, 2.7 seconds, but Moku edged Sydnor by three-thousanths of a second.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

Hawaii 4, Cal Poly 3

Singles

1. #74 Andre Ilagan (UH) def. #107 Noah Berry (CP) 6-0, 3-6, 6-2

2. Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Joe Leather (CP) 2-6, 6-0, 6-3

3. Fernando Fonseca (CP) def. Vojtech Vlkovsky (UH) 6-4, 6-1

4. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Colter Smith (CP) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

5. Carter Crookston (CP) def. Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-4, 6-1

6. Karl Collins (UH) def. Bastian Westrate (CP) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

1. Bastian Westrate/Colter Smith (CP) def. Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH) 7-6 (7-4)

2. Fernando Fonseca/Noah Berry (CP) def. Kilian Maitre/Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3

3. Karl Collins/Vojtech Vlkovsky (UH) def. Joe Leather/Aaron Eliscu (CP) 6-2

BIG WEST WOMEN

Hawaii 4, Long Beach State 0

Singles

1. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Sarah Medik (LBSU) 6-0, 6-4

2. Nikola Homolkova (UH) vs. Peppi Ramstedt (LBSU) 7-5, 1-3, unfinished

3. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Rhona Cook (LBSU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Klara Novakova (UH) vs. Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) 7-5, 4-1, unfinished

5. Madison Kim (UH) def. Justine Dondonay (LBSU) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Sheena Masuda/Justine Dondonay (LBSU) def. Klara Novakova/Rita Pinto (UH) 6-2

2. Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Rhona Cook/Peppi Ramstedt (LBSU) 6-4