In the past two weeks, 41 Buffaloes entered the transfer portal, including Salave‘a, who starred at Tafuna High in American Samoa two years ago.

“Colorado is a good school, I liked it there … but they really didn’t want me there,” Salave‘a said in a telephone interview. “I wanted to go somewhere where they wanted me, and wanted me to play there, and show my talent and skill.”

After Salave‘a secured a scholarship release from Colorado, his father Okland Salave‘a reached out to UH assistant coach Keiki Misipeka, who has recruited extensively in American Samoa. Salave‘a completed a recruiting visit to UH on Thursday. After consulting with his parents and brother, Salave‘a announced: “I’m excited to join the braddahhood.”

He said he has filled the paperwork needed to complete the transfer to UH. He is expected to join the Rainbow Warriors in June, after which he will have four seasons of eligibility.

“When I first got there, I automatically felt the love and braddahhood Coach Timmy (Chang) was talking about,” Salave‘a of his recruiting trip. “It just felt like home. I figured out when I got there, it was the spot for me. That’s where the Lord chose me to go. And my parents and brother came to the decision it was the new home for me. It’s closer to (American Samoa), which makes it feel like a home away from home.”

Salave‘a, who is 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds, was a standout quarterback and safety at Tafuna High, where his father is the head coach. The elder Salave‘a was a defensive tackle for Colorado.

Oakie Salave‘a signed with the Buffaloes last year, but redshirted during the 2022 season while recovering from a labrum injury in his right shoulder. He said he is fully healed.

He was viewed as a defensive back for the Buffaloes, but is projected to compete at receiver or tight end for the Warriors. UH’s newly implemented run-and-shoot offense often employs a tight end as one of the four receivers.

“It’s exciting,” Salave‘a said of the offense. “I told Coach Timmy I felt comfortable with the ball in my hands.”

Okland Salave‘a said his son is “difference maker” in football. “He’s been around the game so long that it seems natural when he plays, it’s fluid,” the elder Salave‘a said. “He’s very talented. I’m not just saying that because he’s my son. He’s a good athlete.”