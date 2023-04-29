Campbell cruises to OIA baseball crown
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Campbell’s Hunter Lindsey celebrated after scoring a run against Leilehua on Friday.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Leilehua’s Zane Winter signals to his dugout after hitting a double.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree