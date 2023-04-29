Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku picks up 4 golds at ILH track championships
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii Baptist Academy runners Ashley Kodama (right) and Caley Chun posed for a photo after Kodama won the girls 3000 meter event
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha’s Scotty Dikilato, top, won the boys shot put on Friday.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku won the girls 100 meter hurdles during the ILH Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree