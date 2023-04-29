comscore Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku picks up 4 golds at ILH track championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku picks up 4 golds at ILH track championships

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii Baptist Academy runners Ashley Kodama (right) and Caley Chun posed for a photo after Kodama won the girls 3000 meter event

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii Baptist Academy runners Ashley Kodama (right) and Caley Chun posed for a photo after Kodama won the girls 3000 meter event

  Kamehameha's Scotty Dikilato, top, won the boys shot put on Friday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kamehameha’s Scotty Dikilato, top, won the boys shot put on Friday.

  Kamehameha's Tatum Moku won the girls 100 meter hurdles during the ILH Track and Field Championships on Friday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku won the girls 100 meter hurdles during the ILH Track and Field Championships on Friday.

Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku was the individual star, winning four events, and Punahou took the boys and girls team titles at the Interscholastic League of Honolulu track and field championships Friday at Kamehameha. Read more

