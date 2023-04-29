Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku picks up 4 golds at ILH track championships

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha’s Tatum Moku was the individual star, winning four events, and Punahou took the boys and girls team titles at the Interscholastic League of Honolulu track and field championships Friday at Kamehameha.

Moku successfully defended her 2022 wins in the 100-meter hurdles and pole vault and added victories in the long jump and the 300 hurdles.

“I’d say it motivates me,” Moku said about being a defending champion. “Having that pressure at my back makes me want to push even harder, work harder, and get that gold.”

Moku added to the family legacy on Wednesday, setting meet records in the long jump with a personal-best 18 feet, 7 inches, and 12-6 in the pole vault. She finished more than a foot ahead of the second-place finisher in the long jump, and two feet higher than second in the pole vault.

Her brother, Tanner Moku, set an ILH championship record for the 300 hurdles in 2019 with a time of 37.99 seconds, a record that still stands.

“I’m trying to rep my family’s name,” Tatum Moku said. “I’m trying to follow in the footsteps my siblings made for me, and I think it’s really awesome that I got this opportunity to show who I really am.”

Moku added two more first-place finishes Friday.

All season long, she was the only girl in the state to run a 100-meter hurdle race in under 15 seconds. She repeated the feat, breaking the tape at 14.66. Runner-up Nala Stojadinovic of Punahou provided a stiff challenge, joining Moku under the 15-second threshold with a personal best of 14.99.

Moku also claimed gold in the 300 hurdles, setting a personal best of 45.41 to beat Stojadinovic by a full second.

“I feel good. Pumped,” Moku said. “I worked really hard for this, and I’m just glad it’s paying off.”

Kamehameha’s Scotty Dikilato swept the boys throwing events, unseating reigning ILH champion John-Keawe Sagapolutele of Punahou in both.

“It’s all love,” Dikilato said about his rivalry with Sagapolutele. “John’s such a good guy. He’s always so humble. I wish we could have shared the title.”

On Wednesday, Dikilato threw a personal best 167-3 to take gold in the discus, beating runner-up Blaze Hedani of Iolani by over 20 inches. Sagapolutele came in third with a throw of 144-3.

“We didn’t really have too many practices,” Dikilato said about his preparations for the meet. “Our coach believes that coming down to the end of the season, it’s good to wind down on practices and give the body time to heal. To come out here and throw fairly well, I’m happy about that.”

Hawaii Baptist’s Ashley Kodama dominated the girls’ distance events. The defending champion in the 1500 won in a personal best time of 4:56.95, a five second improvement from last year.

Kodama then finished second in the 800, two seconds behind Kelsey Carvill of Le Jardin.

At the urging of her coach, Kodama also ran in the 3,000 and won in 11:37.74.

“Actually a week ago, I was only supposed to run the 1500 and the 800,” Kodama said. “Then my coach came and told me I was seeded first for the 3000 and asked if I wanted to try. I went out there a little sore and tired, but it was a great race. There were really good competitors out there fighting for the finish.”

Shane Kawakami-Williams also won two races for Hawaii Baptist. He set personal records in the 100 (10.84) and 400 (48.95).

Kainoa Ronquilio of Punahou was second to Kawakami-Williams in the 400, and helped the Buffanblu to the team title with a win in the 200, which he covered in 22.48.

Winners Benjamin Brown in the 1500 and Tai Demura-Devore in the 110 hurdles also contributed first-place points for Punahou.

The Buffanblu also won two relays — Luke Sonson, Ean Kamau-Waikiki, Justice Wu and Travis Ross in the 4×100 and Cody Nagamine, Brandt Mooney, Joshua Kobayashi and Michael May in the 4×800 — on their way to the boys title with 155.5 points. Saint Louis was second with 135.

The Punahou girls also won on the strength of victories in the relays, and triple-jump winner Laule’a Ah Mook Sang, who took first with a mark of 34-5.25. Xehlia Salanoa, Kelsey Ann Sato, Xevani Salanoa and Emily Sparks won the 4×100, and Dalen Lau, Kylie Moniz, Stojadinovic and Xevani Salanoa clinched the meet with their win in the 4×400.