comscore Waipahu collects 20th OIA baseball title with win over Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waipahu collects 20th OIA baseball title with win over Kahuku

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waipahu celebrated after winning the OIA Division II championship over Kahuku on Friday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waipahu celebrated after winning the OIA Division II championship over Kahuku on Friday.

It took more than a decade but Waipahu finally has its 20th OIA baseball championship in school history. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii head coach Rich Hill has his own way of doing things

Scroll Up