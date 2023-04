Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I can’t believe that this is actually happening — a 64% pay increase? City Councilman Tommy Walters says that at $76,000-plus — for a part-time job — he needs to get another job to support himself. How out of touch are our elected Council members with the everyday people of this state? How many two- income families, working full time, don’t even make that much money?

What a privilege to make that kind of money for only part-time work, how lucky they are. And yes, they do make serious decisions for the people but if you can’t handle it, then don’t try to get elected!

Something is terribly wrong if this is how our tax dollars are being spent. I’m not opposed to a pay raise but keep it within the bounds of decency. There are so many other areas that need help, places where the money could make a real difference, not just lining the pockets of our Council members.

Roslyn Liu

Kailua

