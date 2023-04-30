comscore Letter: Schools should use, not ignore, chatbots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Schools should use, not ignore, chatbots

  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.

I support incorporating chatbot tools like ChatGPT into Hawaii public schools to promote developing students’ critical thinking skills. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Beware perilous trails

Scroll Up