Letter: UH volleyball emcee Kiaaina draws praise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball season has ended locally but one voice still rings clear in my memory at every game: Ben Kiaaina! Read more

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball season has ended locally but one voice still rings clear in my memory at every game: Ben Kiaaina! From the introduction of our home team to the announcing and pronouncing correctly the various names of our opponents, he was always accurate and superb in his delivery.

It’s amazing how he could keep up with the plays on the court and quickly name the participants. Not only that, but he led the crowd in “CHEE-HUU!” and other cheers when the ’Bows did well.

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department should find some way to honor him. Keep up the good work, Ben, and I look forward to hearing your voice again next season.

Wally Wake

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter