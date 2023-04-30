comscore Letter: UH volleyball emcee Kiaaina draws praise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: UH volleyball emcee Kiaaina draws praise

  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball season has ended locally but one voice still rings clear in my memory at every game: Ben Kiaaina! Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Beware perilous trails

Scroll Up