comscore Burlesque extravaganza unfurls at Honolulu Museum of Art | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Burlesque extravaganza unfurls at Honolulu Museum of Art

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY ALDEN FUKUSHIMA / CHERRY BLOSSOM CABARET Aerial troupe Volary will perform at the event.

    COURTESY ALDEN FUKUSHIMA / CHERRY BLOSSOM CABARET

    Aerial troupe Volary will perform at the event.

  • COURTESY ALDEN FUKUSHIMA / CHERRY BLOSSOM CABARET Violetta Beretta, president of the Cherry Blossom Cabaret, is producing “Bloom: A Floral Fete” at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre.

    COURTESY ALDEN FUKUSHIMA / CHERRY BLOSSOM CABARET

    Violetta Beretta, president of the Cherry Blossom Cabaret, is producing “Bloom: A Floral Fete” at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre.

What do you get when you mix burlesque — those titillating theatrical revues filled with comedy skits, risque dance numbers and striptease — with a fine art exhibit? And why would those two worlds come together in the first place? Read more

Previous Story
Column: Balance, variety and moderation are vital for health

Scroll Up