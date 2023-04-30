comscore Chaminade University student overcomes abundance of challenges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Chaminade University student overcomes abundance of challenges

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Chaminade Campus Store manager Tracy Thomas hands Abigail Eli the cap and gown she will wear for her commencement ceremony on Saturday. Eli will receive her bachelor’s degree in education.

  • COURTESY ABIGAIL ELI Abigail Eli moved her family into the village of Pu‘uhonua o Waianae, an encampment of about 250 people near the Waianae Boat Harbor in 2016. The kids include her 12 and a few of the homeless kids who came to live with her.

  • COURTESY ABIGAIL ELI Abigail Eli set up a tutoring center in her home in 2017.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Abigail Eli is excited to graduate as a 4.0 student from Chaminade University.

Several years ago, Abigail Eli fell in love with some kids whose families had been homeless for three generations, and she was determined to help them break out of the cycle of poverty and despair. Read more

