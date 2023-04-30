comscore Concert under the stars to help fund Kaneohe fishpond | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Concert under the stars to help fund Kaneohe fishpond

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY HERB LEE The Pacific American Foundation, a community nonprofit, has been working to restore the Waikalua Loko I‘a fishpond in Kaneohe.

    The Pacific American Foundation, a community nonprofit, has been working to restore the Waikalua Loko I‘a fishpond in Kaneohe.

Bringing an abandoned Hawaiian fishpond back to full-scale production is “bust okole work,” Herb Lee says, but if you’re talking about the Waikalua Loko I‘a fishpond in Kaneohe, he is willing to do the back-breaking job for the duration. Read more

