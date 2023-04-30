Hawaii-born actor Kanoa Goo heats up the screen
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:20 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY TAYLOR JAMES STUDIO
Hawaii-born actor Kanoa Goo attended Punahou School and later went on to study acting at New York University.
-
COURTESY CBS
Stephanie Arcila, Kanoa Goo and Max Thieriot prepare to shoot a scene for the CBS series “Fire Country.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree