This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 93-94

6:40 p.m. today

Shi-joon decides to invest in the Goryeo project. Ji-na is perplexed at Pil-du’s nonchalant behavior when he failed to secure the investment. Pil-du has another surprise for Ji-na.

Episodes 95-96

7:45 p.m. today

Duk-hee sees the results of the DNA test; Duk-hee and Shi-joon find out Yeol-mae is Ji-na’s daughter. Ji-na has no choice but to admit the truth.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

Do Ki and his team have decided to investigate Detective Choi Sung Eun’s death and punish the criminals behind it. Yoo Moon Hyun becomes skeptical of Do Ki as Mr. Jang begins to look into who On Ha Jun ­really is.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do Ki stumbles upon the voice recorder left behind by Choi Sung Eun and, together with Kim Yong Kim, they learn how Sung Eun really died. Do Ki lays out a scheme in order to stop the crime from within Black Sun. Meanwhile, Ha Jun learns that Do Ki is alive.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 1-2

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

An encounter happens between Kyung-su and Young-shin that will affect the rest of their lives. Kyung-su’s father leaves Young-shin at Kyung-su’s restaurant. Young-shin paves her way at a new home. Sook-jung and Min-kyung are at odds with each other.

Episodes 3-4

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jung-hoon can’t adjust to his new life. He goes to school without a coat and his homeroom teacher calls in his father. His father chastises him, saying he should tell him if he needs something. Jung-hoon breaks down sobbing, blaming his father and mother.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 35

7:50 p.m. Friday

Damju runs away from the palace after learning that the condition for the pact of amity between Goguryeo and Houyan is being married off to the crown prince of Houyan. Damju asks Ko Un for help with her relocation. Feng Ba and his envoy arrive in Goguryeo and demand that Damju be given to them.

Episode 36

7:50 p.m. Saturday

An envoy from Baekje visits Houyan, which reveals Damdeok’s deception regarding an alleged pact with King Jinsa. Murong Bao vows to kill Damdeok when he visits. At a feast welcoming Damdeok and Damju, Murong Bao requests a sword to perform a ceremonial sword dance.

