comscore May 1 tradition showcases artistry of local lei makers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

May 1 tradition showcases artistry of local lei makers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022 Jason Chang showed his hat, which sported lehua, spray roses, ti, mini carnation, chrysanthemum and epidendrum flowers, to visitors at last year’s Lei Day at Kapiolani Park.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022

    Jason Chang showed his hat, which sported lehua, spray roses, ti, mini carnation, chrysanthemum and epidendrum flowers, to visitors at last year’s Lei Day at Kapiolani Park.

Lei-making, Hawaiian craft demonstrations, entertainment, food vendors and the investiture of the 2023 Lei Court are among the highlights promised for the 95th annual Lei Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Read more

