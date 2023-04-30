May 1 tradition showcases artistry of local lei makers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lei-making, Hawaiian craft demonstrations, entertainment, food vendors and the investiture of the 2023 Lei Court are among the highlights promised for the 95th annual Lei Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday near the bandstand at Kapiolani Park.

The free, time-honored event perpetuating Hawaiian culture showcases the skill and artistry of local lei makers, with fresh floral entries on display for judging and public enjoyment. This year’s Lei Day theme is “Lei Kuahiwi,” or mountain lei, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

Lei sellers also will be on hand, and Kulana Lei, a village of Hawaiian artisans, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Royal Hawaiian Band will open the entertainment at 9 a.m., with other performances throughout the day by Na Wahine O Ka Hula Mai Ka Pu‘uwai, Mark Yamanaka, Bobby Moderow Jr., Anthony Pfluke, Mana Maoli, Halau Hula ‘O Hokulani and the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Association.

The investiture ceremony for 2023 Lei Queen Leilani Kupahu-Marino Kaho‘ano and her court, First Princess Melodie Lynn Leina‘ala Nalua‘i Vega and Princess Charlene Kapualani Kauhane Harano, will begin at 11 a.m., with presentations, hula performances and offering of hookupu, or gifts.

Then at 12:30 p.m., the Lei Court will open the lei contest exhibit.

Entries of fresh flower lei for the contest must be submitted between 7:30 and 9 a.m. at the lei receiving booth on the day of the celebration. The public will have an opportunity to view the exhibit from 12:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Closing ceremonies Tuesday, also open to the public, will see lei from the contest exhibit placed on the graves of Hawaii alii at 9 a.m. at Mauna ‘Ala, the Royal Mausoleum, and at 10:15 a.m. at Kawaiaha‘o Church.

The first Lei Day was celebrated May 1, 1927, “with a few people wearing lei in downtown Honolulu,” according to the parks department. As the observance grew in popularity, the “May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii” tradition blossomed. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when large, in-person events were restricted, Lei Day was observed with a video presentation in 2021 and the Na Lei Koa in 2020 to honor first responders.

This year’s sponsors include Hula Grill Waikiki, Handcrafters and Artisans Alliance, Friends of Honolulu Parks and Recreation, Salon 808, Allen Media Group, Hawaii News Now, KITV4 and Hawaiian Music Live.

For more information, visit bit.ly/HonoluluLeiDay.