Youth food summit shows interest in agriculture is growing
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:19 a.m.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thirteen-year-old Nazaria Kahimu, left, of Molokai’s Homestead Agriculture Youth Council, and 14-year-old Kamele Wright-Purdy, second from left, participated in an activity hosted by 15-year-old Kaylie Hirayama, right, of the Hawaii Youth Food Council using dyes from various crops during a youth food summit Saturday at Kahumana Food Hub, Organic Farm and Cafe in Waianae. About 30 students attended and heard presentations by guest speakers and participated in workshops and policy advocacy activities.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Seed Levine, 18, demonstrated Saturday how to extract seeds from a tomato and explained how to properly store them and other types of seeds.