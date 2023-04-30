comscore Youth food summit shows interest in agriculture is growing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Youth food summit shows interest in agriculture is growing

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 a.m.
  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thirteen-year-old Nazaria Kahimu, left, of Molokai’s Homestead Agriculture Youth Council, and 14-year-old Kamele Wright-Purdy, second from left, participated in an activity hosted by 15-year-old Kaylie Hirayama, right, of the Hawaii Youth Food Council using dyes from various crops during a youth food summit Saturday at Kahumana Food Hub, Organic Farm and Cafe in Waianae. About 30 students attended and heard presentations by guest speakers and participated in workshops and policy advocacy activities.

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Seed Levine, 18, demonstrated Saturday how to extract seeds from a tomato and explained how to properly store them and other types of seeds.

The “We Grow Hawaii: A Youth Food Summit” was hosted by the Hawaii Youth Food Council, and many of the organizers are students themselves, eager to inspire their peers to become future food producers, policymakers and advocates for food system reform in Hawaii. Read more

