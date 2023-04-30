Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Caden Pasa is his school’s first state judo champ

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Caden Pasa has ended the long drought for the Kamehameha-Hawaii boys judo team, which had lasted since the inception of the state tournament in 2003.

Pasa became the first Warriors boy to win an individual state title during Saturday’s The Odom Corporation/HHSAA Judo State Championships at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The unseeded Pasa, a senior, defeated No. 2 seed Matt Yadao of Roosevelt by ippon at 1:50 in the 198-pound final.

“I threw him twice before that and I wasn’t getting any points, so I threw him the last time and I was in a really good position to finish the point,” Pasa said.

Moanalua’s Joshua Estabilio (108 pounds), Mid-Pacific’s Logan Lau (121) and Kapolei’s Rodstan Salangdron (220) were repeat state judo champions. Lau won at 114 last season. All three competitors were No. 1 seeds.

The Moanalua boys, who sported light blue hair, took home the team title for the fourth consecutive tournament. They also won in 2018, 2019 and 2022. No tournaments were held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Na Menehune finished with 79 points, Kapolei placed second with 55 and Saint Louis was third with 53.

“They had an unreal tournament. They probably shouldn’t have won, but they played out of their minds today,” said Na Menehune coach Brandon Maki, who added that his team lost to Kapolei in the OIA team championship.

He mentioned Diego Flores, who finished runner-up at 121, and Payton Lee, who finished third at 132, as players who picked up key points by beating opponents who had beaten them during the season.

Moanalua and Kapolei each had six judoka reach the semifinals, while Saint Louis had five.

The BIIF has claimed only six boys individual judo state titles, with Waiakea’s Tyler Yonemori winning at 145 in 2010 and 2011.

Pasa practiced five days a week during the season and two or three times per week at his club, Shudokan.

“I couldn’t be more proud for him to not just represent Kamehameha, his club, but the Big Island as a whole,” Warriors coach Lyn’Al Nosaka said. “He’s worked his entire high school career and he’s been doing judo since he was a child, so it’s been a long time coming.”

In the semifinals, Pasa defeated No. 1 seed Brady Lee of Moanalua, the defending state champion at 198.

“It was nice. I knew he would be my hardest match of the day,” Pasa said. “I just did my judo and it worked out.”

Estabilio, a Moanalua senior, defeated No. 3 seed Eli Suan of Saint Louis by ippon at 1:18 in the final.

“I’m really emotional right now. I’ve been wanting this for like my whole life,” Estabilio said.

Lau, a Mid-Pacific junior, defeated Moanalua’s Flores via stalling in the final.

“It’s great. All the hard work you put in finally pays off. One more year, two times (a state champion). Supposed to be four, but COVID shut me down. No matter.”

Salangdron, a Kapolei senior, defeated No. 3 seed Joedon Kapihe of Pearl City by ippon at 0:49 in the final.

“It feels great. Just training hard and practicing hard. Going to different dojos and practicing hard, training. It all pays off at the end,” said Salangdron, who said he trains at four dojos.

Also winning boys state title Saturday were Hawaii Baptist’s Elisha Lum (114), Kamehameha’s Thor Guerrero (132), Moanalua’s Teagen Salvador (145), Saint Louis’ Pono Narciso (161), ‘Iolani’s Bronson Morioka (178) and Waipahu’s Caleb Lauifi (285).