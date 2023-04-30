comscore Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Caden Pasa is his school’s first state judo champ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Caden Pasa is his school’s first state judo champ

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Caden Pasa, left, beat Matt Yadao of Roosevelt at the state judo championships on Saturday.

    Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Caden Pasa, left, beat Matt Yadao of Roosevelt at the state judo championships on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Logan Lau of Mid-Pacific repeated as champ.

    Logan Lau of Mid-Pacific repeated as champ.

Caden Pasa has ended the long drought for the Kamehameha-Hawaii boys judo team, which had lasted since the inception of the state tournament in 2003. Read more

