Moanalua girls judo pull off 4-peat with 5 state champions

With five individual champions in 10 weight classes, Moanalua cemented its dynasty with a fourth straight team title at The Odom Corporation/HHSAA Judo State Championships on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Kayla Shota led the way as the only state champion to repeat in the girls competition. Shota defeated Charlotte Campbell of Punahou when Campbell was called for a flagrant foul (han soku make).

Shota powered her way to another crown despite lingering injuries.

“I think it’s hard because you have to be mentally strong. You can be physically strong and technical. I just think you have to be mentally strong, as well, so you can help yourself,” Shota said. “Since last year, I’ve gotten hurt more, so I’ve been trying to talk to myself before a lot of my matches.”

Shota didn’t mind, so it doesn’t matter.

“Kayla, we’ve been working with her since she was so little,” Moanalua coach Derron Maki said. “She knows the expectations and she works super hard. She exceeded all of our expectations. That comes with it. Pushing through those types of injuries. She’s so locked in and focused on the match, that’s probably why she’s not focusing on the pain.”

Taegan Escaba (98-pound division), Kamaile Yasumura (122), Nohi Kukonu (154) and Eden Baguio (172) also powered Moanalua, which entered as a heavy favorite. Na Menehune finished with 106 points. Pearl City followed with 59, while Campbell (57), ‘Iolani (31) and Waipahu (28) rounded out the first five.

Yasumura endured through the season and the state bracket despite a collarbone injury she suffered during the state wrestling championships.

“I went straight into judo. My doctor cleared me. It’s sharp pain, a 5 or 6,” the junior said. “Motivation. Judo is my sport. I’ve been doing it since I was 4 or 5.”

Maki is serving a residency on the mainland since graduating from medical school. He flew back in time for Saturday’s big event.

“It’s a super special program. We’ve been at it for years. These kids that came in, they’re basically pandemic kids. For them to come back from the pandemic just as strong as the team that got cut short from competing during the pandemic (in 2020 and ’21) is super special. For us as a program, it’s a beautiful moment to see all their hard work pay off.”

Maki’s brother, Brandon, coaches the boys — who also won their fourth consecutive state title.

“I wasn’t able to practice with (the girls team) this year, but I watched all the tapes and whatever adjustments we could make with the coaching staff, I think that we made the right moves,” Derron Maki said.

Escaba faced teammate Adriana Dacang in an all-Moanalua battle for the 98 crown won by wazari. Yasumura defeated Maya Rose DeAngelo, also by wazari. Kukonu defeated Hiroku Yasu of Campbell by ippon (3:16).

“I told myself to keep doing the same things — move my hands, move my feet,” said Kukonu, a sophomore. “Always be confident in myself and not think about what others are doing. I think that we have to thank our coaches for a lot of it. We have a lot of great athletes that work hard in the room and outside of the room.”

Baguio wore down Nahokulani Silva of McKinley.

“It feels good to have doubled up on (team) wrestling titles for wrestling and judo,” said Baguio, a senior. “I’m just really happy to be here. This is a great opportunity.”

In several weight classes, there was chaos. Second-seeded Caelin Balansag was part of an uprising in the 115 division. The Roosevelt senior upset top seed and defending champion Kelly Ann Ichimura of Punahou by wazari to capture the girls 115-pound title. The OIA champion approached the state championships with a blank canvas.

“I feel like I could’ve done better. It didn’t matter to me. I feel like the more you study your opponents and worry about them, you don’t focus on the match at hand, so I took it one match at a time,” Balansag said.

“I just remembered that I had to keep my grip and move her. Take any chance that I got. I feel accomplished and a little sad it’s over, but I’m glad that I had this time to reach one of the goals I wanted to do last year.”

Hilo’s Irie Sakai was the only neighbor island wrestler to be crowned.

“I’m feeling great right now. It’s a great way to end my competitive judo career,” the top seed said. “It was a lot of trying to focus and center myself. I think the hardest part was getting to the finals and giving it my all.”