Moanalua girls judo pull off 4-peat with 5 state champions

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Caelin Balansag, right, of Roosevelt beat Punahou’s Kelly Ann Ichimura.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Kayla Shota, left, threw Charlotte Campbell of Punahou on Saturday at the state judo championships.

With five individual champions in 10 weight classes, Moanalua cemented its dynasty with a fourth straight team title at The Odom Corporation/HHSAA Judo State Championships on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

